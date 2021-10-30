Chicago mayor and police superintendent urge people to provide information to solve September shooting death of four-year-old

(CNN) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked residents in a news conference Saturday to "step up" and come forward with any information that will lead to the shooter or shooters that killed a 4-year-old boy on September 3.

"We are committed as a city to do everything that we can to bring these people to justice. But ladies and gentlemen, we need your help. Step up," Lightfoot said. "Have a heart for these families."

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown identified the boy as MJ and said the child was getting his hair braided when three individuals got out of their car and started shooting. Neither MJ nor his family were the intended target, Brown said, however, two bullets pierced the window where MJ was getting his hair braided.

MJ was struck in the head and died two days later, Brown said.

"His family will never be the same," Brown added.

Read More