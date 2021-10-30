2 California condors reproduced asexually, scientists say -- a first recorded for that species

(CNN) Two captive female California condors each produced a chick asexually years ago -- the only such instances ever recorded for that endangered species, researchers reported Thursday.

And while this has been seen in other vertebrates and even birds, these are believed to be the first recorded instances in birds when the females had access to a mate, researchers said.

The exceptional hatchings -- the first of which happened in the early 2000s and the second later that decade -- were noted only when researchers analyzed biological samples from condors at a breeding program run by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, the group said.

The discovery, reported Thursday in the Journal of Heredity , raises questions about how many more species reproduce asexually undetected, one of the researchers said.

A file photo shows a California condor at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park .

The female condors in question were continuously housed with a fertile male in the alliance's breeding program, and each female had numerous other chicks with their mates. But recent genetic testing found two anomalies.