UFC 267: Teixeira defeats Blachowicz in title fight

(CNN) Glover Teixeira of Brazil defeated Jan Blachowicz of Poland in a light heavyweight title bout at UFC 267 Saturday at the Octagon on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The 42-year-old Teixeira, who holds the UFC all-time records for most submissions and finishes in the light heavyweight division, was expected to face Błachowicz September 25 at UFC 266 but the bout was postponed and moved to Saturday.

Błachowicz was making his second defense of his title, having beaten Israel Adesanya in March by unanimous decision, while it was Teixeira's second shot at a UFC title after being defeated seven years ago in a title fight against Jon Jones.

The UFC said Teixeira had defeated Blachowicz via submission to become the second oldest champion in UFC history.

"Teixeira got a takedown in the opening minute and went to work," the UFC said in its post-match report . It said at the midway point Teixeira took the fight to mat "and after taking Blachowicz' back, he sunk in the rear naked choke that forced Blachowicz to tap out at 3:02 of the second round."

