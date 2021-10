(CNN) UFC 267 is looking to be must-see viewing for fight fans.

The event, taking place on Saturday, will see two huge title fights take place in the Octagon on Yas Island , Abu Dhabi, which are sure to have huge consequences.

In the main event, current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz will put his title on the line as he faces off against Glover Teixeira.

The 42-year-old Teixeira, who holds the UFC all-time records for most submissions and finishes in the light heavyweight division, was expected to face Błachowicz on September 25 at UFC 266 but the bout was postponed and moved to Saturday.

Blachowicz poses on the scale during the UFC 267 weigh-in.

Błachowicz will be making his second defense of his title, having beaten Israel Adesanya in March by unanimous decision, while it is Teixeira's second shot at a UFC title.

