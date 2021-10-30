New Delhi (CNN) Anish Yadav was sleeping in his home, a fragile hut made of wood and plastic, when the water rushed in.

retaining wall that had previously held back monsoon floodwaters had collapsed, northern suburb in India's A concreteretaining wall that had previously held back monsoon floodwaters had collapsed, sending a deluge through Yadav's slum in Malad, anorthern suburb in India's financial hub Mumbai.

"We woke up to people screaming for help," said Yadav, 26, of that night in July 2019. "The water had risen to our heads ... and I saw people being swept away with the water with my own eyes."

For his entire life, the wall had protected Yadav and his neighbors from increasingly severe monsoon storms. His house had never been damaged before -- but with the wall now gone, he has had to rebuild his home four times in three years.

A wall collapsed due to heavy rain at the Ambedkar Nagar slum in Mumbai, India, on July 3, 2019.

Every year, thousands of people die in India from flooding and landslides during the monsoon season, which drenches the country from June to September.

Read More