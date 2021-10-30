Massive crowds demonstrate against military takeover in Sudan

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) Hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating across Sudan in protest of Monday's military's takeover, marking the largest protest against the coup yet.

The streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, were packed with protesters on Saturday morning, with demonstrators chanting anti-military slogans and waving anti-coup banners.

"No for military rule, yes for civilian rule," protesters shouted in videos posted to social media.

At least two people were shot dead by the military according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD), which is aligned with the civil component of the now-dissolved Sovereign Council.

"Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the CCSD said in a post to Twitter, adding that one person had been shot in the head, with a second person shot in the stomach.

