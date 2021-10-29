Mother of 3 abandoned siblings left in a home with their brother's body says she checked on them 'every two weeks'

(CNN) The mother of the three siblings who were found abandoned in a home along with the body of their brother told CNN affiliate KHOU she checked on her children "every two weeks."

Gloria Y. Williams, 35, told KHOU in an exclusive interview from jail she did not know her 8-year-old son was dead.

This undated photo provided by the Harris County, Texas, Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Y. Williams

Authorities discovered the children -- 7, 9 and 15 years old -- and the body of the fourth child in a Houston apartment on Sunday. The child's cause of death was ruled "homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries," according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

He is believed to have died around Thanksgiving, Sgt. Dennis Wolford, the lead investigator with the sheriff's homicide unit, said in a news conference.

When she was asked what happened, KHOU reported Williams said, "I'm sorry. I didn't do it."

Read More