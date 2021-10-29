Black leaders rally around Howard University students protesting poor living conditions on campus

(CNN) Black leaders are rallying around Howard University students who have been protesting since earlier this month what they say are subpar living conditions such as mold, mice and roaches in campus dorms.

Students at the historically Black college in Washington, DC, have been assembling for sit-ins at the school's Blackburn University Center with tents, air mattresses and sleeping bags, demanding that Howard leadership address their concerns. The sit-in, which has been dubbed #BlackburnTakeover on social media, started on October 12.

The National Bar Association, a network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges, released a statement to CNN on Friday condemning the living conditions and called on the Howard University administration to create a plan for remedial measures to ensure the safety of students.

"The NBA stands with the students of Howard University and all HBCU students," the statement said. "The NBA believes that just as our HBCU's demand the best of their students, those institutions must also provide the best service possible to their students. If the reports are accurate, these reported conditions are indeed substandard and simply unacceptable."

NBA president Carlos Moore called the images and reports of dorm conditions "disturbing."