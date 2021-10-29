Brett Favre repays $600,000 to Mississippi after state auditor says he received illegal funds. He still owes $228,000, state says

(CNN) Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre repaid the state of Mississippi $600,000 that he allegedly received illegally from welfare funds intended to serve families in need, according to the state's auditor. But he could still face a civil legal battle if he doesn't pay the remaining money the state says he owes.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor determined that Favre and one of his employees owed the state a total of $828,000 that were illegally dispersed to them from the state's welfare budget through at least one non-profit he worked with, according to auditor Shad White.

After paying $600,000 this week, Favre must pay the remaining $228,000 in interest within 30 days to avoid a legal issue, auditor's office spokesperson Logan Reeves told CNN.

Favre is among some of those who didn't fulfill the terms of their contract when he worked with a nonprofit, according to the auditor's office.

But the Mississippi native said he had no knowledge that the money he received was misappropriated.

