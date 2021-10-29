Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore dies months after brain cancer diagnosis

Atlanta (CNN) Longtime TV news anchor Jovita Moore died Thursday night at 53 after a monthslong battle with cancer, WSB announced Friday morning.

"Jovita died overnight, seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer," the station's statement said.

"Back in April doctors discovered two masses on Jovita's brain. After surgery, they diagnosed her with glioblastoma, the most common type of brain cancer," WSB said. There is no cure, said the statement.

Moore had been with Channel 2 Action News since 1998, where she anchored evening newscasts, WSB said. Before moving to Atlanta, the native New Yorker was on the air at WMC-TV in Memphis and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, where she started her career, WSB said.

She earned a master of science degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York. She had a bachelor of arts degree from Bennington College in Vermont, WSB said.

Read More