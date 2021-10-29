Golden State Warriors lose unbeaten record as Ja Morant puts on a show for the Memphis Grizzlies

(CNN) The Memphis Grizzlies ended the Golden State Warriors' unbeaten start to the season with a 104-101 overtime win thanks in large part to another box office performance from Ja Morant.

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft outplayed his illustrious opposite number Stephen Curry late on and led his team with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes of action.

Curry put up 36 points of his own, including a ludicrous 25-foot three-pointer off one leg, to go with seven rebounds and eight assists, but was unable to register a single point in the fourth quarter -- and then overtime -- for the third consecutive game, missing two huge three-point attempts down the stretch.

Conversely, Morant excelled in the closing stages, shooting a deep three -- à la Curry -- over Draymond Green with just under four minutes to play and then pulled out a remarkable spin move and layup with 58 seconds remaining in overtime.

Stephen Curry failed to score a single point in the fourth quarter or overtime.

"Starting out early, I feel like we didn't come out ready to play," Morant said courtside after the game. "We allowed them to get comfortable, which led them to get a big lead, but everybody knows the Grizzlies, man.

