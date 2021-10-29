Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3: Snitker relishing 'wild' Atlanta home crowd

Michael Brantley of the Astros catches a fly ball against the Braves during the eighth inning.
Braves' Joc Pederson argues a call with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa during the eighth inning in Game 2.
Fans cheer during Game 2.
Fans wave rally towels during Game 2.
Astros centerfielder Jose Siri celebrates after scoring a run against the Braves.
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud watches his home run during the second inning in Game 2.
Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 on Wednesday.
From left, the Braves' Eddie Rosario, Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall celebrate after defeating the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 26, in Houston.
The Braves' Dansby Swanson slides in safely past the Astros' Jason Castro to score a run on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning in Game 1.
The Braves' Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series.
A scoreboard worker watches during the seventh inning of Game 1.