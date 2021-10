Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies aged 46 after suffering cardiac arrest

(CNN) Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar has died aged 46 after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday, according to a statement from Vikram Hospital in the city of Bangalore.

"Mr. Puneet Rajkumar, aged 46 years was brought to Vikram Hospital on 29/10/21 with a diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was unresponsive and was in cardiac asystole," the Vikram Hospital statement read.

"In spite of prolonged advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic. The panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30pm (local)," it continued.

Fans of Kannada cinema actor Puneeth Rajkumar wait outside a private hospital after news of his admission in Bangalore on October 29, 2021.

Rajkumar was a popular actor, television presenter, singer and producer known for his work in Kannada cinema, which makes movies and television in the Kannada language spoken in the southwestern state of Karnataka.

Condolences to Rajkumar's family from fans and politicians have flooded social media, among them a tweet from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

