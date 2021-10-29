Your sleep can affect how you walk, a new study says

(CNN) If you're sleep deprived -- and who isn't these days? -- you're probably familiar with the impact on your body and psyche. You're plagued by sleepiness and yawning, you may suffer headaches, and you can easily feel anxious, irritable or depressed.

You can now add an unsteady walk to that list. A new study sheds light on the association of a lack of shut-eye and your gait -- thus potentially affecting your ability to walk purposely, avoid obstacles and keep your balance.

"The results show that gait is not an automatic process, and that it can be affected by sleep deprivation," said study author Hermano Krebs, an adjunct professor of neurology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, in a statement.

"Ideally, everyone should sleep eight hours a night," said Krebs, who is also a principal research scientist in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's department of mechanical engineering. "But if we can't, then we should compensate as much and as regularly as possible."

Gait is not so automatic