NWSL agrees to demands from players union after sexual misconduct scandal

(CNN) The National Women's Soccer League Players Association said Friday the league has agreed to meet all the players demands for cultural changes and transparency following allegations of sexual misconduct that rattled the league earlier this month.

Friday's announcement follows NWSL interim CEO Marla Messing pledging the league would address the eight specific requests made by the players regarding the investigation into abuse allegations put forth by former players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly.

The NWSL agreed to a joint investigation overseen by two representatives from the players union, one from the league, one team representative, and one jointly selected neutral party, the union said in a statement

"Today is a major step in protecting player safety moving forward, but this is just the beginning," the union said.

The committee will review instances of inappropriate conduct and aim to identify in the system.

