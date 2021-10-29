Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins

(CNN) Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins, the pair announced on social media.

They will be Ronaldo's second and third child with Rodriguez and his fifth and sixth in total, with three children from two previous women.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the pair holding an ultrasound scan. "Our hearts are full of love -- we can't wait to meet you."

The identities of the mothers of Ronaldo's eldest child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, and his other twins, Mateo and Eva, are not known, though his other twins were born via surrogacy.

Ronaldo's first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in 2017.