This weekend, you’ll find a deal on last-minute Halloween costumes from Amazon, a discounted pack of Apple AirTags and savings on a Eufy Smart Scale. All that and more below.

Amazon Halloween costumes at Amazon

Still in need of a Halloween costume before the weekend? Worry not, because Amazon has an array of discounts on kids’, adult and pet costumes you can get delivered in a flash with Prime shipping. You’ll find prices as low as $9.99 for masks or all-out getups. And if you want to keep it simple, festive T-shirts or headbands are also on offer.

Apple AirTags Apple AirTags, 4-Pack

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution — and now they’re only $89 on Daily Steals for a four-pack when you use the code ADSATAG. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April, and we found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. It also makes locating lost items extremely easy, but AirTags rarely go on sale, so snag them now for this incredible price.

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now one of the biggest names in activewear is offering big discounts on workout essentials for women. You will also find new markdowns in the sale section that are currently up to 40% off. We’re seeing a variety of sneakers for various workouts, sports bras, leggings and layers for outdoor exercise all on offer, so hurry while items are still in stock.

Philips Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Eufy by Anker Smart Scale P1 ($27.99, originally $44.99; woot.com)

Eufy by Anker Eufy by Anker

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $27.99 for it. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 14 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

More deals to shop

• If your pet doesn’t know what it’s wearing for Halloween yet, Target is here to save the day with costumes starting at $2.24.

• Gear up for winter jogs and trekking to fitness classes with an extra 30% off sale and outlet items over at Puma today through Oct. 31. Use the code OFF30 at checkout to save big.

• We love Kiehl’s, but we love a Kiehl’s sale even more. Nab bestselling two-packs of products — a full-size product for home and a travel-size one for the holidays — for up to 44% off. Think the brand’s Ultra Facial Cream, Facial Fuel moisturizer and more.

• It’s the time of year for sweet treats, and if you need to expand your home bakery setup or replace worn-out cookie sheets, this 25% off holiday cookware and bakeware sale at Bed Bath & Beyond is exactly the inspiration you need.

• Whether you’re looking for a jacket to walk the dog in or gear for an outdoor adventure, save big with an extra 50% off clearance at Eddie Bauer when you use the code PUMPKINS at checkout.

• Take 30% off Speck’s full range of accessories like cases and chargers for your devices, and keep your phone safe from drops, water and dead batteries.

• Grab a pair of snow boots or find a pair of shoes perfect for long autumnal walks over at the New Balance sale on Amazon, featuring up to 67% off shoes.

• Stock up on holiday looks or get some holiday shopping done at the same time with an extra 31% off sale items at Forever 21 when you use the code EXTRA31.

• Suit up for winter with up to 57% off outdoor recreation clothing at Amazon — we’re talking Gore-Tex gloves, Helly Hansen base layers and fleece jackets

• Get all set up for Thanksgiving and beyond with this Bloomingdale’s deal on Viking cookware: Score a stainless steel roaster/rack combo, plus a two-piece carving set and carving board for $274.99 instead of $400.

Deals you may have missed

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s cookware sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and so much more for up to 55% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Zwilling are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

UGG UGG

Nordstrom Rack is making sure the whole family stays warm and cozy this season with major savings on Ugg. You’ll find a variety of boots, slippers, flats and pajamas with fur lining from the ultra-comfy brand now up to 53% off while supplies last.

Chewy Chewy Gift Cards

Chewy Macy’s is marking down a wide array of regular-price and clearance items — from clothes and accessories to home essentials, accessories and more — for an additional 30% off. You can also find watches and luggage for an additional 20% off, while beauty products are an additional 15% off. Head over to the Macy’s site to see the full list of deals and all the goodies you can get now.

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down a wide array of regular-price and clearance items — from clothes and accessories to home essentials, accessories and more — for an additional 30% off. You can also find watches and luggage for an additional 20% off, while beauty products are an additional 15% off. Head over to the Macy’s site to see the full list of deals and all the goodies you can get now.

Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co.

Save on all sorts of stationery at Rifle Paper Co., where you can get 25% off a variety of desk items when you use code DEK25 now through tomorrow. Snag everything from desk accessories to calendars and planners, which all make excellent stocking stuffers.

July July

Travel is starting to pick up, so why not make your first adventure in a while a stylish one? One of our favorite luggage brands, July, is offering discounts on sleek and functional travel accessories when you bundle different sets. Spend $300 and you’ll save $30, but if you’re really looking to revamp your travel collection, you can spend $1,000 or more and save $200. Either way, there are savings to be had — but hurry because the promotion won’t last long.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress

If you’re looking for a mattress made from organic materials, Avocado is your best bet. The mattress brand is renowned for its handcrafted, organic mattresses that are sustainably made with only nontoxic materials. And now you can enjoy $150 off the Green, Vegan Hybrid, Latex and Vegan Latex mattresses with code ORGANIC, and take $350 off the Organic Luxury Mattress with code EARLYBF — plus, the City Bed Frame is 30% off. And there are deals for your four-legged family members too: The Dog Bed Frame and Dog Bed + Dog Pillow Bolster Bundle are both 30% off.

Ebay Sun Joe Fall Tools

Sun Joe’s outdoor products for fall are on sale at eBay just in time for the change in season. Tools like pressure washers, leaf blowers and mulchers are up to 40% off now, with prices as low as $13.99. It’s everything you need to keep your yard looking pristine before winter hits.

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, head over to the REI Outlet first. The major outdoor retailer’s latest sale is offering up to 50% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: brands like CamelBak, The North Face, Osprey, Gregory and more are all included in the sale, so head on over before it ends Nov. 1.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($141.14, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are over $50 off now on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $147.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Purple; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is having a flash sale on its biggest fire pit: the Yukon. The smoke-free fire stove made with stainless steel is now $150 off the original price this weekend only. Snag it before it sells out and enjoy the outdoors with your family.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

The holidays have arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers can save big on thousands of items necessary for holiday hosting, including furniture, dinnerware, linens, tableware and more. It’s the perfect excuse to revamp your home for the most wonderful time of the year.

Refurbished Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($72.99 with code CNNSLA, originally $119.99; dailysteals.com)

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

There’s never been a better time to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now Daily Steals is lowering the price on a refurbished 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $72.99 for Underscored readers. The Duo features seven programmable functions for all your cooking needs, including slow cooking, steaming, sautéing and warming, to name just a few.

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering $30 off your purchase of $100 or more when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout. Select sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the promotion, which is running today though Oct. 26. Stock up now before your faves sell out.

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code FF20 to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Amazon Le Creuset

No matter what you’re cooking up this holiday season, chances are you could use some Le Creuset to help make it delicious. Right now at Amazon, a range of the kitchen brand’s cast-iron Dutch ovens are on sale for $179.95 — pick one up in an eye-catching enameled color that matches your kitchen style.

Overstock Overstock

The holidays have arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

Apple Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing now through Nov. 1, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is rewarding those who pick up presents and supplies for their four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $30 gift card when you spend $60 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($13.27, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish dishcloths Swedish dishcloths

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $13.27 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.