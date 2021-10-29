American woman who assisted Bali 'suitcase' murder released from jail

An American woman jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend for murdering her mother and stuffing the remains in a suitcase on the Indonesian island of Bali was released from prison on Friday after serving a chunk of her 10-year sentence.

Swarmed by reporters, Heather Mack left Bali's Kerobokan prison early on Friday. She did not say anything. Her lawyer, Yulius Benyamin Seran, who was not seen with Mack, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Arrested in 2014 in a case that captured global attention due to its grisly nature, Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years for premeditated murder, while Mack received a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to murder.

Tommy Schaefer listens to the judge during his verdict hearing on April 21, 2015 in Bali, Indonesia.

Kerobokan prison chief for women inmates Lili said on Friday that Mack was given a 34-month remission. She said Mack was religious and participated in fashion and dance activities in prison.

Lawyer Yulius told AFP in August that Mack would be deported back to the US upon her release.

