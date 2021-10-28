US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi depart following a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus on Thursday, October 28. Biden was at the Capitol to lay out the framework of his economic plan and make his case for it.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The week in 37 photos

Updated 11:00 PM ET, Thu October 28, 2021

It has been a busy few days for US President Joe Biden, whose domestic agenda is hanging in the balance just as he heads abroad for his second foreign trip as President.

Biden has been trying to get members of his party on board with a sweeping spending package that he has been pushing for months.

It remained up in the air as the President boarded Air Force One for his trip to Italy and the United Kingdom. Biden will meet with the Pope on Friday before attending a G20 summit in Rome and a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines from October 21-28, as well some photos that caught our eye.

Houston outfielder Michael Brantley makes a throw after catching a ball in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, October 27. Houston is facing Atlanta in this year's Fall Classic.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a Western movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Saturday, October 23. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed last week during a shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." Officials are investigating the shooting, which happened as actor Alec Baldwin was practicing with a prop gun during rehearsals.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Internally displaced people wait to receive food aid in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, October 21. UN Secretary General António Guterres said last month that poverty rates in Afghanistan have spiraled since the Taliban's takeover in August, with one in three people not knowing where their next meal was coming from.
Stringer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A boy picks up a heavy pumpkin at a farm in Crawley, England, on Friday, October 22.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaves the Houses of Parliament after testifying to lawmakers in London on Monday, October 25. Haugen recently released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents, causing a firestorm for the social media company. The former Facebook product manager, who worked on civic integrity issues at the company, says the documents show that Facebook knows its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation and that the company has tried to hide that evidence. Facebook has aggressively pushed back against the reports, calling many of the claims "misleading" and arguing that its apps do more good than harm.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Burning tires, set on fire by anti-coup protesters, block a road in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Monday, October 25. Sudan's military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency earlier that day. The coup comes after months of rising tensions in the country, where military and civilian groups have shared power since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
AFP/Getty Images
People give carrots to a giraffe at the Xenpal Zoo in Garcia, Mexico, on Thursday, October 21.
Daniel Becerril/Reuters