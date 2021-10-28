Tornado left two people injured and several homes damaged after sweeping through Lake Charles, Louisiana

(CNN) Several homes in Lake Charles, Louisiana, were damaged Wednesday after a tornado swept through the area that is still recovering from recent disasters.

The tornado's maximum winds reached 130 miles per hour when it touched down, causing significant structural damage to about a dozen homes and minor damage to others, the National Weather Service i n Lake Charles said Wednesday.

At least two people were injured, according to a preliminary damage survey conducted by the NWS.

One Lake Charles resident told CNN affiliate KPLC that she sought shelter in her closet when she heard rumbling noises outside her home.

"Something hit the side of the house while I was in the closet. ( I ) came out, and there's debris everywhere. And I have a big board through the middle of my ceiling," Kylie Flesch said.

