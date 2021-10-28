WWII Marine is laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery almost 78 years after his remains went missing

(CNN) A Marine who died in World War II was finally laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday after his remains had been unaccounted for since his death at 19.

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden of Norwood, Ohio, died on the third day of the Battle of Tarawa on November 22, 1943, according to a news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

"It's been a long journey for the family, in terms of he's been missing for almost 78 years," Warren Hayden, Harold's half-brother told CNN. "It's an exhilarating feeling to know that he has been brought home."

Family surround Harold Hayden's casket as after it arrives in Maryland.

Hayden was reported to have been buried in the East Division Cemetery, later renamed Cemetery 33, the release said.

"In 1946, the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all of the American remains found on Tarawa at Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation. However, almost half of the known casualties were never found. No recovered remains could be associated with Hayden, and, in October 1949, a Board of Review declared him 'non-recoverable,"' the DPAA said.

