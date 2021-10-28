A couple convicted of assaulting a Sesame Place worker after a mask dispute has been sentenced to prison

(CNN)A New York couple has been sentenced to prison after being convicted in last summer's assault of a Sesame Place employee that prosecutors said happened hours after the victim tried to enforce the theme park's face mask policy.
Troy McCoy, 41, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison Monday, while Shakerra Bonds, 32, was sentenced to 4-to-23 months in prison, according to court documents.
In August 2020, the teenage employee was assaulted by the couple at Sesame Place in Langhorne, 26 miles outside of Philadelphia, after the teen reminded McCoy of the park's mask policy, prosecutors said. The policy at the time required face coverings at all times in public spaces.
The Sesame Place employee saw McCoy waiting in line for a ride and asked him to wear his mask but McCoy was angered by the request and began yelling at him, so the teen walked away to avoid a confrontation, according to a Bucks County District Attorney's Office news release.
Hours later, the teen ran into McCoy and Bonds at another ride, prosecutors said.
"McCoy got off that ride and threatened to teach the employee a lesson," the news release said. "During that confrontation, both McCoy and Bonds struck the employee in the face, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, the teen lost consciousness and McCoy continued to strike him."
Prosecutors said the altercation left the teenage worker with a broken jaw.
A Bucks County jury found McCoy and Bonds, of the Bronx, guilty on July 9, after a four-day trial in front of President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. in Bucks County.