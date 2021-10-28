A couple convicted of assaulting a Sesame Place worker after a mask dispute has been sentenced to prison

(CNN) A New York couple has been sentenced to prison after being convicted in last summer's assault of a Sesame Place employee that prosecutors said happened hours after the victim tried to enforce the theme park's face mask policy.

Troy McCoy, 41, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison Monday, while Shakerra Bonds, 32, was sentenced to 4-to-23 months in prison, according to court documents.

In August 2020 , the teenage employee was assaulted by the couple at Sesame Place in Langhorne, 26 miles outside of Philadelphia, after the teen reminded McCoy of the park's mask policy, prosecutors said. The policy at the time required face coverings at all times in public spaces.

CNN has reached out to Sesame Place but has not heard back.

The Sesame Place employee saw McCoy waiting in line for a ride and asked him to wear his mask but McCoy was angered by the request and began yelling at him, so the teen walked away to avoid a confrontation, according to a Bucks County District Attorney's Office news release.

