North Port officials remove Gabby Petito memorial from front lawn of Laundrie family property

(CNN) The North Port Police Department confirmed Thursday that the Gabby Petito memorial set up in front of the Laundrie family property has been taken down by city officials.

According to Joshua Taylor, public information officer for the North Port Police Department, the memorial was removed Wednesday evening ahead of expected extreme weather.

"Ahead of severe weather, the City of North Port has received several complaints about signs located on (redacted) Avenue. Per City Sign Code and storm water code, these signs are in violation and are not allowed in the road right-of-way," Taylor said in an email to CNN Thursday.

