A White hospital executive says he was fired and replaced by two women as part of diversity push. He was just awarded $10 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit

(CNN) A White man has been awarded a $10 million payout in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against his former employer, which he said fired him and replaced him with a White woman and a Black woman as part of a push for diversity, according to court documents.

Plaintiff David Duvall was hired as senior vice president of marketing and communications by Novant Health, Inc., a North Carolina-based not-for-profit health system with 15 medical centers and more than 1,800 physicians, on August 5, 2013, according to the complaint.

He was fired "without prior warning" on July 30, 2018 and ordered off the Novant premises, according to the lawsuit.

As part of Novant's severance plan, any executive who was terminated without cause would, "under normal circumstances," receive 30 days' notice of that decision, the complaint said.

But Duvall was terminated "without any explanation as to why that promised 'normal circumstances' did not apply," according to the complaint.

Read More