New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages.

On Thursday, members of the FDNY opposed to the mandate crowded outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, to demonstrate, with some attendees carrying signs that read, "Essential Workers aren't Disposable Heros (sic)," "My Body My Choice," and "#Natural Immunity."

"In 21 years, we've been through the Trade Center, hurricanes, Covid, and just to come out and put this mandate on in such a short period of time, it's just not right," said Julian Eyre, who told CNN he's choosing to retire after 21 years with the fire department rather than get the vaccine.

"I've been working a year and a half with Covid, I haven't gotten sick, I haven't tested positive. I've been healthy the entire time. I don't feel that I need the vaccine to survive," Eyre said, adding he's concerned about health risks stemming from the vaccine.

A protester at Thursday's rally holds a sign that reads, "Essential Workers aren't Disposable Heros."

