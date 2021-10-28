Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary, including 'fluffernutter' and 'dad bod'

(CNN) Amirite, or amirite? As the world evolves, words follow, which is why Merriam-Webster has added 455 new ones to the dictionary this month.

TBH, many have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic that has shaped so much of people's lives over the past 20 months.

This year, "digital nomads" who want to avoid "super-spreader" events where they might incur a "breakthrough" infection can circle the globe with their "vaccine passports" and hopefully avoid "long Covid." And Merriam-Webster says that's all OK, as far as the new winning Scrabble words go.

As uncertain as such a life might be, there's a fresh menu of dishes highlighted in the latest dictionary additions that can help ease transitions into a post-pandemic world, although some may be wary of developing a "dad bod." (Yes, that's in there, too).