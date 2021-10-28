A woman in Mississippi died after strong winds blew her car off the road, official says

(CNN) One person is dead as a result of extreme weather in Jackson County, Mississippi, Wednesday night.

Jackson County Public Safety Director Earl Etheridge confirmed to CNN Thursday that around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was killed after the car she was inside was blown off the road by strong winds. Jackson County is in the southeast corner of the state.

Etheridge said officials were not certain if a tornado touched down but said National Weather Service officials were in route for assessments.