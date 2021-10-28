3 Florida teens will be charged as adults in death of high school classmate who was fatally stabbed and hidden in bushes

(CNN) Three teenagers from Miramar, Florida, will be charged as adults in the death of a fellow high school student who police say was found badly beaten, stabbed, and hidden in some bushes in his apartment complex.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office said Tuesday it will charge the suspects -- a boy and two girls -- as adults, with formal charges expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

An arrest warrant was issued for the three suspects on October 22, charging them with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and evidence tampering, according to Tania Rues, public information officer for the Miramar Police Department. They are being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center pending trial.

Miramar police say the killing was premeditated, citing text messages sent between two of the suspects about a week before the stabbing that were disclosed in the arrest affidavit.

