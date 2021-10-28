(CNN) The families of nine people fatally shot in 2015 at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, have reached an $88 million settlement with the Justice Department in their lawsuit over the shooter's weapon purchase, according to agency officials and a news release Thursday.

The settlements range from $6 million to $7.5 million per claimant for those killed at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church and $5 million per claimant for survivors, the Justice Department said.

The widow of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney thanked supporters and those involved in reaching the settlement.

"Even though Clementa is not with us here physically, I know spiritually he is with us, and I know that he's smiling down on us right now," Jennifer Pinckney said Thursday.

"He will be missed, along with all the others that didn't survive that night."