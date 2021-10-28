Human remains have been found inside a vehicle connected to a 1998 missing persons case

(CNN) A vehicle that was tied to a missing person's case from 1988 was found in Arkansas with human remains inside, according to local officials.

Pope County 911 received a call on Tuesday that a car matching the description of the one belonging to Samantha Jean Hopper, a 20-year-old mother who was reported missing along with her daughter in September 1998, was found in a body of water in Russellville, according to a news release from the Pope County Sheriff's Office.

Samantha Jean Hopper who was determined missing in 1998 with her young child.

A non-profit group called Adventures With Purpose , which travel the country working on cold cases, found the vehicle, the release said.

Investigators were called to the scene and requested assistance from a crane and a towing service to remove the car from eight feet of water.

After the car was pulled to shore, human remains were discovered inside the vehicle. They were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for DNA testing, the sheriff's office said.

