Houston Astros dominate Atlanta Braves to even up World Series with strong Game 2 win

Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve of the Astros celebrate the team's 7-2 win against the Braves in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, October 27, in Houston.

Michael Brantley of the Astros catches a fly ball against the Braves during the eighth inning.

Braves' Joc Pederson argues a call with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa during the eighth inning in Game 2.

Jose Altuve of the Astros celebrates after hitting a home run.

Fans cheer during Game 2.

Fans wave rally towels during Game 2.

Braves starting pitcher Max Fried is relieved during the sixth inning.

Astros centerfielder Jose Siri celebrates after scoring a run against the Braves.

Astros' Kyle Tucker is safe at second on a fielding error by Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies during the sixth inning in Game 2.

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud watches his home run during the second inning in Game 2.

Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 on Wednesday.

From left, the Braves' Eddie Rosario, Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall celebrate after defeating the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 26, in Houston.

The Braves' Dansby Swanson slides in safely past the Astros' Jason Castro to score a run on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning in Game 1.

The Braves' Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series.