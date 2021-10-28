Leona Maguire: the 26-year-old who shocked the golf world as unbeaten Solheim Cup rookie

(CNN) Draped in an Ireland flag and dripping with champagne, Leona Maguire looks down at the Solheim Cup in sheer disbelief.

Before Friday's first tee shot, she was just a Solheim rookie hoping to make her mark on the tournament.

By Monday afternoon, she was being touted as the next big thing in golf.

Maguire had played a vital role in Europe's 15-13 win over the US at the Solheim Cup -- golf's biennial tournament, which pits the best professional women's golfers from Europe and the US against each other.

On her debut appearance in what many see as the pinnacle of the sport, the first Irishwoman ever to play in the event was both undefeated and also Europe's top scorer with four-and-a-half points.

