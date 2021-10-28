CNN 10 - October 29, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
October 29, 2021
BLURBS
1. American officials believe a mysterious object that recently streaked across the Midwestern night sky was a failed satellite from what country?
2. What kind of mysterious creature, which biologists estimate weighed more than 4,000 pounds, was recently measured and freed near a Spanish territory that borders Morocco?
3. In what African nation did the military stage another apparent coup this week, promising elections would take place again in 2023?
4. Most of the world's 4,000 varieties of potato come from what mountain range, where local growers work to preserve the diverse spuds?
5. What kind of crisis is directly hampering the efforts of Haitian hospitals, businesses and factories to stay open?
6. Wednesday's show reported on efforts to efficiently map the ocean floor. What percentage of the ocean has not been explored?
7. What event is the Chinese capital preparing to host in fewer than 100 days, amid concerns about everything from Covid-19 to China's human rights record?
8. What kind of seasonal storm struck the northeastern U.S. this week, bringing powerful, gusty winds, rain and flooding?
9. Researchers say they may have discovered a new planet in the distant Whirlpool Galaxy. What is the name of the space telescope they used to detect it?
10. What famous volcano erupted again on October 23, continuing its streak of more than 50 eruptions this year?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10