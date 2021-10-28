CNN 10 - October 29, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

October 29, 2021

BLURBS

1. American officials believe a mysterious object that recently streaked across the Midwestern night sky was a failed satellite from what country?

2. What kind of mysterious creature, which biologists estimate weighed more than 4,000 pounds, was recently measured and freed near a Spanish territory that borders Morocco?

3. In what African nation did the military stage another apparent coup this week, promising elections would take place again in 2023?

Read More