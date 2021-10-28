Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers shopping for things to keep their skin dewy, their homes tidy and, despite the shift to sweater weather, their bellies full of ice cream. From sheet masks to advent calendars, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in October.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($18.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths

Back on our list yet again are these ever-popular Swedish dishcloths. Ultra absorbent and reusable, they’re an economical and eco-friendly replacement for paper towels. Read our review of them here.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple Airpods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro are a genuinely fantastic set of wireless headphones, especially if you’re already an Apple user. Right now, you can save $52 off their list price.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

This bestselling eye mask blew away more expensive options in our hands-on testing. We love it for its supreme comfort and light-blocking abilities.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer ($29.69; amazon.com)

L'Oreal L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Retinol is one of the best things you can use to ward off signs of aging. This rich cream from L’Oreal combines the powerhouse ingredient with hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C for the ultimate skin-boosting moisturizer. (Looking for more dermatologist-approved skin care products with retinol? We’ve got you covered.)

Command Broom and Mop Grippers ($7, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Command Command Broom and Mop Grippers

Tidy up the broom closet with these ingenious Command Grippers, which let you use any wall as vertical storage space. See more products to help organize your garage here.

Glam Up Sheet Mask Set, Pack of 12 ($10.99, originally $16.90; amazon.com)

Glam Up Glam Up Sheet Mask 12-Pack

These sheet masks would make for excellent stocking stuffers (or, of course, a great way to treat yourself!). The set comes with 12 individually sealed masks, with ingredients like soothing aloe and refreshing peppermint.

Drill Brush Power Scrubbers ($14.95, originally $18.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubbers

Just pop one of these brush heads onto your cordless drill and voila: You’ve got a high-powered scrubber that’ll make your bathroom surfaces shine without the elbow grease.

Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat and Mouth ($17.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat & Mouth

From the makers of Exploding Kittens comes this portable pinball-inspired game, perfect for keeping the kids (or the kids at heart) occupied over the holidays.

Esarora Ice Roller (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Rachel Lubitz/CNN Esarora Ice Roller

Pop this roller in the freezer and then smooth it over your face whenever you’re in need of a cooling, refreshing treat.

Bonne Maman 2021 Advent Calendar ($34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Celebrate the season with 24 days of delicious jams, including holiday-exclusive flavors like cherry with hibiscus flower and raspberry with rose. (We’ve got more great advent calendars for you to shop here.)

Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set With Blade Guards ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set With Blade Guards

This stainless steel set comes with knives in six different jewel tones to help you avoid food contamination. Each knife is also ultra sharp and features a nonstick ceramic coating.

Kiss Magnetic Lashes ($5.33; amazon.com)

Sarai Thompson/CNN Kiss Charm Magnetic Lashes

These magnetic lashes make applying falsies easier than ever: Just line your eyes with the included black magnetic lash glue and then snap the fluttery lash strips into place.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap ($39.79; amazon.com)

CNN/Stephanie Griffin Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

“I wish I never had to buy this, but I’m so glad I did!” says CNN Underscored’s Stephanie Griffin. Katchy’s trap emits a bug-attracting UV light that lures small pests inside, helping you keep your home gnat-free.

Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream ($16.37, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Olay Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream

With a potent mixture of vitamin C, caffeine and optical brighteners, Olay’s popular cream promises to nourish the skin around your eyes and help alleviate dark circles. (We’ve got more expert-recommended ways to tackle dark circles here.)

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control ($15.61; amazon.com)

Eric Chiu/CNN Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control

Never worry that you’ve accidentally left the garage door open again with the Chamberlain myQ smart control. The device pairs with your phone to control your garage door remotely, making it a “no-brainer” for your smart home.

Cereecoo Portable 3-in-1 Charging Station ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cereecoo Portable 3-in-1 Charging Station

Charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once with this three-in-one dock, which is small enough to fit in your pocket. It’d also make a thoughtful holiday gift for anyone looking to declutter their desk space.

Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine

Our reviewer calls Dash’s compact gadget, which is perfect for small kitchens, “a great introduction to making ice cream, especially given its price tag.”

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN Apple AirTag

“If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is a no-brainer,” says our reviewer. It pairs smoothly with other Apple products and will help ensure you never lose your keys again.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable

Anker’s Powerline II is reliable, affordable and, simply put, the best lightning cable around.

Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper ($16.94, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Weetiee Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper

This top-selling brush cleans your grill without any bristles, meaning there’s no chance of tiny bits of metal ending up in your food. It also features an extra-wide scraper for quick cleaning and a long, sturdy handle to protect your hand from heat. See more of our favorite grill brushes here.