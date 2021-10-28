Today, you’ll find a deal on outdoor power tools from The Home Depot, a discounted Dyson air purifier and savings at the Lowe’s Season of Savings event. All that and more below.

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s cookware sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and so much more for up to 55% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Zwilling are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Reconditioned Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier ($279.99, originally $499.99; woot.com)

Dyson Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier

Dyson makes some of the best fans, air purifiers and heaters around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, Woot! is making the cost more affordable with a discount on the popular Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier when you opt for a reconditioned model. This Dyson model is a triple threat, and will heat your home in the winter, keep it cool in the summer and remove allergens and pollutants from the air to have you breathing easy. Just be sure to jump on the deal now — it ends today.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Fall is here at The Home Depot. To keep your lawn tidy and continue on with your DIY projects, the mega-retailer is offering up to $50 off power tools for today only. You’ll find items like leaf blowers, chain saws and more from popular brands like Sun Joe and DeWalt. But these savings won’t last forever, so act now.

Ugg Ugg

Nordstrom Rack is making sure the whole family stays warm and cozy this season with major savings on Ugg. You’ll find a variety of boots, slippers, flats and pajamas with fur lining from the ultra-comfy brand now up to 53% off while supplies last.

More deals to shop

Ninja Foodi’s 6.5-quart pressure cooker is great for wintertime’s batch cooking — or making easy, healthy meals for a house full of guests without the stress. Get it now for $81 off the original price at Amazon.

Carbon 38 ’s comfy activewear and loungewear is perfect for chilly days — score an extra 40% off sale items with promo code HEADSTART.

Upgrade your streaming experience with Roku’s fancy 4K stick : It’s $34.99 instead of $49.99 over on Amazon.

There are a ton of great deals on Shark and Ninja products, including air purifiers, vacuums, a top-rated robot vac and a steam mop, that are all almost 50% off at Amazon.

Winter calls for a change in menus, and right now at Woot! you can take up to 75% off Cuisinart ’s gorgeous (and made-to-last) Dutch ovens, air fryers, fondue sets and more.

It’s hot drinks season, and right now Keurig is offering 20% off sitewide during its Halloween Sale. Use the code HOCUSPOCUS21 until Oct. 31 to save on a new coffee maker, pods, treats or some accessories to give your coffee that barista touch.

Head to Nest Bedding for 20% off select luxury mattresses as well as sheet and duvet bed sets — plus, take 10% off furniture and children’s mattresses.

Get all geared up for winter with up to 60% off over at Columbia — just use the code OCTSAVEPLUS at checkout to save on jackets, cold weather clothing and more.

All-Clad makes some of the best cookware in the biz, and right now its roasters are $79.95 instead of $150 over on Amazon — just in time for Thanksgiving prep.

If you're on the mattress search, Bear Mattress is giving customers a great bonus with any mattress purchase right now: Use the code EARLYBIRD at checkout for 25% off sitewide, plus a sheet set and two Cloud pillows to kick off your better night's sleep.

Deals you may have missed

Chewy Gift Cards Chewy Gift Cards

Macy's is marking down a wide array of regular-price and clearance items — from clothes and accessories to home essentials, accessories and more — for an additional 30% off. You can also find watches and luggage for an additional 20% off, while beauty products are an additional 15% off. Head over to the Macy's site to see the full list of deals and all the goodies you can get now.

Macy's Macy's

Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co.

Save on all sorts of stationery at Rifle Paper Co., where you can get 25% off a variety of desk items when you use code DEK25 now through tomorrow. Snag everything from desk accessories to calendars and planners, which all make excellent stocking stuffers.

July July

Travel is starting to pick up, so why not make your first adventure in a while a stylish one? One of our favorite luggage brands, July, is offering discounts on sleek and functional travel accessories when you bundle different sets. Spend $300 and you’ll save $30, but if you’re really looking to revamp your travel collection, you can spend $1,000 or more and save $200. Either way, there are savings to be had — but hurry because the promotion won’t last long.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress

If you’re looking for a mattress made from organic materials, Avocado is your best bet. The mattress brand is renowned for its handcrafted, organic mattresses that are sustainably made with only nontoxic materials. And now you can enjoy $150 off the Green, Vegan Hybrid, Latex and Vegan Latex mattresses with code ORGANIC, and take $350 off the Organic Luxury Mattress with code EARLYBF — plus, the City Bed Frame is 30% off. And there are deals for your four-legged family members too: The Dog Bed Frame and Dog Bed + Dog Pillow Bolster Bundle are both 30% off.

Ebay Sun Joe Fall Tools

Sun Joe’s outdoor products for fall are on sale at eBay just in time for the change in season. Tools like pressure washers, leaf blowers and mulchers are up to 40% off now, with prices as low as $13.99. It’s everything you need to keep your yard looking pristine before winter hits.

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors, head over to the REI Outlet first. The major outdoor retailer’s latest sale is offering up to 50% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: brands like CamelBak, The North Face, Osprey, Gregory and more are all included in the sale, so head on over before it ends Nov. 1.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($141.13, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are over $50 off now on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $147.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Purple; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is having a flash sale on its biggest fire pit: the Yukon. The smoke-free fire stove made with stainless steel is now $150 off the original price this weekend only. Snag it before it sells out and enjoy the outdoors with your family.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

The holidays have arrived early at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s storewide savings event, shoppers can save big on thousands of items necessary for holiday hosting, including furniture, dinnerware, linens, tableware and more. It’s the perfect excuse to revamp your home for the most wonderful time of the year.

Refurbished Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($72.99 with code CNNSLA, originally $119.99; dailysteals.com)

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

There’s never been a better time to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now Daily Steals is lowering the price on a refurbished 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $72.99 for Underscored readers. The Duo features seven programmable functions for all your cooking needs, including slow cooking, steaming, sautéing and warming, to name just a few.

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering $30 off your purchase of $100 or more when you use the code SAVENOW at checkout. Select sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the promotion, which is running today though Oct. 26. Stock up now before your faves sell out.

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code FF20 to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Amazon Le Creuset

No matter what you’re cooking up this holiday season, chances are you could use some Le Creuset to help make it delicious. Right now at Amazon, a range of the kitchen brand’s cast-iron Dutch ovens are on sale for $179.95 — pick one up in an eye-catching enameled color that matches your kitchen style.

Overstock Overstock

The holidays have arrived early at Overstock. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

Best Buy Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing now through Nov. 1, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatches (starting at $219.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Right now you can snag Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches from Amazon for as little as $219.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. We named the Galaxy Watch 4 our best Android smartwatch because we loved how it used Google’s Wear OS, allowing us more access to Google’s apps. Also, the redesigned sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4 makes it an excellent fitness tracker that offers more accurate stats. This sale is happening today only, so pick your favorite color and add it to your cart ASAP.

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is rewarding those who pick up presents and supplies for their four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $30 gift card when you spend $60 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

AncestryDNA Family Pack ($198, originally $297; ancestry.com)

AncestryDNA AncestryDNA Family Pack

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now when you buy two AncestryDNA kits, you’ll get a third free — that’s a total cost of $198 with free shipping, down from the original price of $297. Not only does this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it also happens to make a great holiday gift for loved ones.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($13.27, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloths

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $13.27 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

