Sitting Bull's great-grandson identified using new DNA technique

(CNN) The great-grandson of the legendary Lakota Sioux Chief Sitting Bull has been confirmed as his closest living relative using an innovative new DNA technique applied to hair taken from the Native American leader's scalp lock.

People had tried to question Ernie LaPointe's relationship with Sitting Bull, who was also known as Tatanka-Iyotanka, LaPointe said in a news release . LaPointe wanted to have their relationship confirmed via genetic analysis to put an end to the speculation and allow the final resting place of Sitting Bull's remains to be settled.

The analysis was done using autosomal DNA extracted from genetic fragments in the hair lock, which was in poor condition after being stored for more than a century at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington. It was returned to LaPointe and his sisters in 2007.

Ernie Lapointe, great-grandson of famed 19th century Native American leader Sitting Bull.

Other techniques rely on mitochondrial DNA, which can only trace the female line, or the Y-chromosome in nuclear DNA, which traces the male line. The technique using nuclear DNA couldn't be used because Sitting Bull only had daughters. These types of DNA can also be hard to extract from damaged remains.

"To our knowledge, this is the first published example of a familial relationship between contemporary and a historical individual that has been confirmed using such limited amounts of ancient DNA across such distant relatives," according to the study that published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances

