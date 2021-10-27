These World Heritage Forests have gone from removing carbon from the atmosphere to emitting it
(CNN)Human activity and climate change-fueled disasters have turned 10 of the planet's internationally recognized forests, also known as World Heritage sites, from carbon absorbers into carbon emitters, researchers have found.
The report from UNESCO found these sites can absorb approximately 190 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year -- roughly half the amount of the United Kingdom's annual fossil fuel emissions.
But in the past 20 years, many of these sites showed an increase in emissions, some even exceeded how much carbon they were removing from the atmosphere.
UNESCO researchers said two main factors are causing forests to flip from sinks to sources: climate change-fueled extreme weather events including wildfires, storm and drought; and human land-use pressures such as illegal logging, wood harvesting and agricultural practices such as livestock grazing.
Given the scale of these forests, Tales Carvalho Resende, project officer at UNESCO's natural heritage unit and co-author of the report, says this is increasingly a global issue, meaning global action is needed.
"What the results revealed here is that it's not necessarily an issue related to a specific country or region, but that it's really a global issue," Resende told CNN. "When we see where the 10 sites that have become carbon sources are, they are scattered all around the world, so the takeaway of the findings is that climate action is needed at a global level."
From the Congo Basin to the Redwood National and State Parks, the planet's 257 World Heritage Forests cover more than 170 million acres of land, nearly twice the size of Germany.
10 World Heritage Forests are emitting more carbon than they absorb
Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra, Indonesia
Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve, Honduras
Yosemite National Park, United States
Waterton Glacier International Peace Park, Canada & United States
Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa
Kinabalu Park, Malaysia
Uvs Nuur Basin, Russia & Mongolia
Grand Canyon National Park, United States
Greater Blue Mountains Area, Australia
Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica
But the report shows that since 2000, the threats of extractive industries, environmental degradation and climate change have been reported in roughly 60% of the World Heritage sites, which have lost more than 8.6 million acres of forests, larger than the size of Belgium. Out of 10 sites they found to have flipped to carbon emitters, three are located in the United States.
The authors point out that it's the first time researchers have quantified how the world's forests are sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide. Over the centuries, the World Heritage Forests have stored approximately 13 billion tons of carbon, which exceeds the total amount of carbon in Kuwait's oil reserves.
"We can now see the important role World Heritage forests play in stabilizing the global climate," Nancy Harris, research manager for the World Resources Institute's Global Forest Watch and co-author of the report, told CNN. "And the truth is, we are completely undervaluing and underappreciating them."
Most of the sites that sequester the most carbon dioxide were in tropical and temperate regions, such as South America and Australia. Although those sites are still sequestering carbon, researchers said there are signs that more of them could join the rest in becoming carbon sources.
Wildfires, in particular, have burned vast swaths of these forests in recent years. While fires are a critical part of the forest ecosystem, with many plant species relying on them to disperse their seeds, scientists say fires are intensifying which risks the potential of releasing the carbon long stored within the soil and trees.
In the last decade, warming temperatures and dry conditions have primed much of the environment for wildfires to ignite. The report pointed to several examples of significant fires that have occurred in the last decade at World Heritage sites, including in Russia's Lake Baikal in 2016, and Australia's Tasmanian Wilderness and Greater Blue Mountains Area in 2019 and 2020.
"We have seen some wildfires in some sites that have emitted more than 30 million megatons of CO2 -- that's more or less what Bolivia emits in fr