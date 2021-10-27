'Medicane' is not just a weather buzzword. It's a real phenomenon

(CNN) Like other weather buzzwords that make the rounds in the media -- bomb cyclones, polar vortex, atmospheric rivers -- you can add the term "medicane" to your vocabulary to impress your friends over your next latte.

Models are indicating the likelihood of a #Medicane a (Mediterranean hurricane) tomorrow into the days to come too! S Italy and #Sicily looks to be potentially areas we see this make landfall! Strong winds and torrential rain affecting current #floods pic.twitter.com/ndOLwh9Tiu — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) October 27, 2021

If the terminology sounds to you like a clever mixture of "Mediterranean" and "hurricane," then you can probably piece together where they form and what they do. However, there are notable differences (and similarities) between a hurricane and a medicane -- not just in where they develop, but how they behave.

Medicanes vs. hurricanes

"Medicanes are very much like hurricanes," says Dr. Richard Seager of Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University. He told CNN that because medicanes are "geographically confined over the Mediterranean Sea and are surrounded by land" they are typically smaller than a hurricane and often dissipate quicker.