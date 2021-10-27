Los Angeles is planning a memorial to commemorate one of the worst attacks on Chinese people in the US

(CNN) With the exception of a small bronze plaque on a downtown sidewalk, Los Angeles shows very few traces of a massacre that took place there 150 years ago -- one of the worst in US history.

"It was shocking," Woo, who is now retired from politics, said. "It had a huge effect on me because I couldn't figure out why I'd never heard about it."

"This anti-Asian sentiment in the United States caused some people to start to realize that the massacre in Los Angeles in some ways laid the foundation for later violence," Woo said.

The 1871 massacre wasn't an isolated incident . It took place during a time of heightened violence, xenophobia and discrimination against Asians in the US, many of whom had come over as laborers during the Gold Rush and had since started working in other low-level jobs . Woo and other local leaders feel that this piece of their city's history bears reflection, given recent violent events.

Leaders want the memorial to be more than a statue

In April of this year, a working group commissioned by Mayor Eric Garcetti to examine how Los Angeles might better reckon with its history recommended that the city work to commemorate the 1871 massacre. In July, Garcetti and councilmember Kevin de León established a committee of more than 60 people, including Woo, to begin considering how exactly the event might be memorialized.

Last week, that committee -- formally known as the 1871 Memorial Steering Committee -- released a report offering suggestions on how the story of the massacre might be told through a memorial.

Bodies of Chinese people lie in front of the city jail following the 1871 massacre in Los Angeles.

The committee was clear that they wanted to go beyond just a traditional statue. Since the events of the massacre took place at several locations throughout the city, they proposed a memorial spread across multiple sites. It could be connected by a walking tour or involve digital technology that would allow visitors to use their smartphones to learn about the significance of each site.

"We're very committed to making this a world class memorial -- something that people will really want to see, which includes not just physical monuments but is very effective in telling the story about the violence," Woo said. "[We want] people to see that this is not only about the past, that it's about something very current in terms of the overlapping of race and violence that is still a big problem in America today."

Los Angeles has committed $250,000 toward the project, which Woo said will go toward funding a design competition that will allow artists to propose ideas for the memorial. That process is set to begin early next year and it will likely be several more years until the project is completed, Woo said. CNN has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.