Houston's 'Mattress Mack' bet big on the Astros and could win almost $39 million if they take World Series

(CNN) If the Houston Astros win the World Series this year, it will be hard to find anybody happier about it than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

The flamboyant Houston furniture store owner is not only a huge Astros fan, he's also set to win $38.9 million if his bets on the team pay off.

McIngvale told CNN that he bet $3.35 million back in June that the Astros would win it all.

He said he made the wagers to cover another gamble of sorts -- customers who bought certain mattresses that cost $3,000 or more will get their money back if the Astros win.

"It's a hedge," said McIngvale, who's well known in Houston for his commercials and for his charitable work in the community. He's turned his stores into shelters to help people displaced by February's devastating winter storm Hurricane Harvey and other severe weather events.

Read More