Jorge Soler hits historic World Series home run as Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1

(CNN) Jorge Soler knows how to make an impact right from the start.

In his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2014, he hit a home run in his first at-bat.

Four players previously have hit home runs in their team's first appearances at the plate in the World Series -- most recently, Chris Taylor for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 -- but those have all come at the bottom of the first inning.

The feat made the Cuban -- who was making his first appearance since returning from the Covid-19 injured list -- "and my family both very happy," he said during a press conference afterwards.

