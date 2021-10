Jorge Soler hits historic World Series home run as Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1

(CNN) Jorge Soler knows how to make an impact right from the start.

In his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2014, he hit a home run in his first at-bat.

And on Tuesday, Soler smashed the third pitch of the 2021 World Series beyond the left-field wall, becoming the first player to hit a home run in their very first plate appearance of the season finale

Four players previously have hit home runs in their team's first appearances at the plate in the World Series -- most recently, Chris Taylor for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 -- but those have all come at the bottom of the first inning.

The feat made the Cuban -- who was making his first appearance since returning from the Covid-19 injured list -- "and my family both very happy," he said during a press conference afterwards.

