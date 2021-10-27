Jorge Soler hits historic World Series home run as Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 5:22 AM ET, Wed October 27, 2021

From left, the Braves&#39; Eddie Rosario, Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 26, in Houston.
From left, the Braves' Eddie Rosario, Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 26, in Houston.
The Braves&#39; Dansby Swanson slides in safely past the Astros&#39; Jason Castro to score a run on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning in Game 1.
The Braves' Dansby Swanson slides in safely past the Astros' Jason Castro to score a run on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning in Game 1.
The Braves&#39; Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series.
The Braves' Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series.
A scoreboard worker watches during the seventh inning of Game 1.
A scoreboard worker watches during the seventh inning of Game 1.
Yuli Gurriel attempts to field the ball against the Braves during the fourth inning in Game 1.
Yuli Gurriel attempts to field the ball against the Braves during the fourth inning in Game 1.
The &quot;rally nuns&quot; cheer during the third inning in Game 1.
The "rally nuns" cheer during the third inning in Game 1.
Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at home plate as the Braves&#39; Adam Duvall celebrates after a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1.
Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at home plate as the Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates after a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1.
Fans watch the first inning of Game 1 in Houston&#39;s Minute Maid Park.
Fans watch the first inning of Game 1 in Houston's Minute Maid Park.
The Astros&#39; Framber Valdez reacts after loading the bases during the second inning of Game 1.
The Astros' Framber Valdez reacts after loading the bases during the second inning of Game 1.
The Astros and the Braves line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch of Game 1 in Houston.
The Astros and the Braves line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch of Game 1 in Houston.
(CNN)Jorge Soler knows how to make an impact right from the start.

In his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 2014, he hit a home run in his first at-bat.
And on Tuesday, Soler smashed the third pitch of the 2021 World Series beyond the left-field wall, becoming the first player to hit a home run in the very first plate appearance of the season finale.
    Four players previously have hit home runs in their team's first appearances at the plate in the World Series -- most recently, Chris Taylor for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 -- but those have all come at the bottom of the first inning.
      The feat made the Cuban -- who was making his first appearance since returning from the Covid-19 injured list -- "and my family both very happy," he said during a press conference afterwards.
        Soler celebrates his home run with Freddie Freeman during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and the Braves.
        "To be honest, I didn't know that was a thing until I was told a little later on in the game," Soler said. "For me, I wasn't thinking about anything like that."
        The historic moment came in the Braves' 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.
          Soler's opening homer was followed shortly by another from the 29-year-old before Adam Duvall's two-run home run in the third inning gave them a 5-0 lead at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
          It took until the fourth inning for the home side to get on the board, with Chas McCormick the man to break the Astros' duck.
          Yordan Alvarez tripled and Carlos Correa knocked him in to make the score 6-2 in the eighth inning, but the Astros were unable to mount the comeback.
          Braves manager Brian Snitker was making his first appearance in the World Series on Tuesday, and it couldn't have gone much better on his debut.
          "I wondered before we got here what I'd feel like," he said in a post-game press conference. "When the game started, I felt like it was a baseball game, and you kind of get so tunneled into what you're doing that you forget where you're at. It's just another baseball game, a really loud baseball game.
          "Then so much happened really quick that I didn't have a chance to do anything other than that. But it was nice. I'm glad, obviously, we won the game."
          However, despite the convincing victory, it came at a price for the Braves after starting pitcher Charlie Morton fractured a bone in his leg and will miss the remainder of the World Series.
          Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning of Game 1.
          Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning of Game 1.