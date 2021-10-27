(CNN) For many Americans, the Statue of Liberty, dedicated 135 years ago this month, is an enduring symbol of the idea that the United States is a nation of immigrants. Lady Liberty's torch was the first image of America for millions of immigrants arriving at Ellis Island. Emma Lazarus' immortal words, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore" are etched into a plaque on its base and into the collective memory of Americans. However, despite the symbolic power of the statue and the sincere belief that the US is a nation of immigrants, neither of these stories we tell ourselves about what it means to be an American is actually true.

Reece Jones

The transformation of the meaning of the Statue of Liberty illustrates how Americans often misremember our history. The original purpose of the statue was to commemorate the end of slavery and the country's centennial. It had nothing to do with immigration.

Similarly, the United States was never a country that allowed completely open immigration, particularly for non-White immigrants. The history of US immigration policy is one of ever-expanding restrictions and deportations of the poor and huddled masses, from Chinese Exclusion through the rapid removal of over 10,000 Haitians last month.

Even before the Statue of Liberty was dedicated in 1886, the United States had begun to close the door on non-White and poor immigrants. The country did not have any federal immigration restrictions until 1875, but many states set up their own limits . Massachusetts and New York implemented limits on poor and sick immigrants, Southern states banned the entry of free Blacks at their ports, and California set limits on the entry of the Chinese after the Gold Rush. The Supreme Court invalidated these state-level immigration laws in 1849 and again in 1875.

That same year, Congress passed the Page Act , the country's first national immigration restriction on Chinese laborers and women. In 1882, Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act , which banned the entry of all Chinese immigrants. Sen. John Miller of California said on the Senate floor, "Of Chinese, we have enough and would be glad to exchange those we have for any White people under the sun." In 1882, Congress also passed a separate immigration act that banned "convicts, idiots, lunatics, or any person unable to take care of himself or herself without becoming a public charge."