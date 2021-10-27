Australian pro footballer Josh Cavallo announces he is gay

(CNN) Australian professional footballer Josh Cavallo announced on Wednesday that he is gay in a video message released by his A-League club Adelaide United.

"I'm a footballer and I'm gay," Cavallo said in the emotional video titled 'Josh's Truth.' "All I want to do is play football and be treated equally.

"I know there are other players living in silence," the 21-year-old added. "I want to help change this, to show that everyone is welcome in the game of football and deserves the right to be their authentic self."

The video was accompanied by a statement posted to Cavallo's Twitter account.

His announcement means that Cavallo is the only current openly gay top-flight male footballer.

