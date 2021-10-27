Thousands of dead sea creatures are washing up on English beaches

(CNN) British environmental watchdogs have launched an investigation after thousands of dead sea creatures washed up on beaches in North East England.

Sharon Bell, a Marske-by-the-Sea resident, told CNN she walked the beach near her home every day and had seen a "steady build-up of soft crustaceans," in the past few weeks.

Bell said she went to the beach on Monday morning and was shocked to see "the seaweed was piled high to waist level, but it was absolutely full, and I mean thousands of dead crabs and alive crabs, all varieties, lobsters as well."

Photo courtesy of Sharon Bell.

She told CNN she visited the beach again Wednesday, only to find the smell was "absolutely terrible," as the piles of dead crabs began to "decompose down."

The UK's Environment Agency told CNN it was working with the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture and North Eastern Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority to investigate why hundreds of dead crabs have washed up along the shore in the Tees Estuary and neighboring beaches.

Read More