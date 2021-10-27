Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.

With this in mind, we brought in a panel of reviewers with different skin types to test 18 top-rated moisturizers, in order to find the best ones for you, whatever your skin care needs. Keep reading to see which face moisturizers stood out against the rest.

Best overall face moisturizer: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer ($31.99; ulta.com, amazon.com)

Ulta Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer

Why you should buy it: Through our tests, we found that the best face moisturizer overall is dermatologist-favorite Olay Regenerist. The brand describes it as “an anti-aging moisturizer that hydrates skin and helps retain skin’s youthful surface contours.” Essentially, it’s meant to diminish the look of fine lines while improving skin’s elasticity and firmness. So, what sets it apart is the formula.

About the formula: According to King, this “provides the ideal combination of humectants like hyaluronic acid, emollients like triglycerides and occlusives to hydrate, support the skin barrier and lock in moisture. It also includes niacinamide, which is helpful for tone and texture, and anti-aging peptides as well. It’s fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin too.”

What we like: This is an all-around reliable moisturizer if you’re looking for a product to have in your vanity year round, or want to test a low-risk option. One of our testers, who describes their skin type as “normal” with a bit of dryness in the winter, said that they “like the weight of this formula. It looks creamy, but blends in immediately and you don’t feel it on your face at all.” The lightweight, but creamy texture allows it to sink right into the skin as opposed to simply sitting on top of it. None of our testers experienced any skin sensitivities or irritations while using it — obviously a plus.

What we don’t like: There’s not much to not like about Olay Regenerist. The moisturizer is available in both a scented and fragrance-free formula. The scented version smells rather citrus-y, which is a relevant caution for people with sensitive skin. And while this is available at your local drugstore, it’s not the most cost effective moisturizer out there. If you’re on a really strict budget, this might be a bit of a splurge.

Best face moisturizer for dry skin: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream ($36; sephora.com, ulta.com)

Sephora First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

Why you should buy it: If you have dry skin, look no further than the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream. The brand itself is known for it’s efficacious skin care products to solve various skin concerns, formulated to be suitable for sensitive skin. The ingredients and the texture make it an excellent moisturizer to quench dry skin.

About the formula: “This facial cream combines ultra hydrating shea butter with soothing colloidal oatmeal to provide moisture and relief to those with dry skin,” says Love. According to King, colloidal oatmeal, partnered with allantoin, works to soothe and calm the skin — particularly dry, flaky or itchy patches. She says that the cream “provides the ideal combination of humectants like glycerin, emollients like ceramides and occlusives to hydrate, support the skin barrier and lock in moisture.”

What we like: One of our testers called this moisturizer basic, but we mean that in the most positive way. A reliable moisturizer that performs well doesn’t need bells and whistles to be appreciated. They wrote that “it comes in a pretty large container, and is rich and creamy, but has no scent. It goes on pretty thick and works well on dry spots. This is usually my go-to winter moisturizer.” Despite the thickness, it blends seamlessly into the skin without the feeling of weighing it down. We found that the Ultra Repair Cream stood up to the brand’s “fast-absorbing” and “long-term hydration” claims. None of our testers experienced any skin sensitivities or irritations while using it.

What we don’t like: But because it is so thick, it may not be the best option for a summer moisturizer — unless your skin is truly in need of intense moisture while the temperatures are high. Also, ringing in at just under $40 for the standard size tub, this isn’t necessarily the most affordable face moisturizer.

Best face moisturizer for sensitive skin: Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream ($69; sephora.com, ulta.com, amazon.com)

Sephora Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Why you should buy it: Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream is formulated to “restore younger, revived-looking skin” — targeting everything from wrinkles to signs of sun damage. And in our test, we found that it’s the best face moisturizer for those with sensitive skin because it works really well leaving us with zero irritation.

About the formula: First things first, this cream is vegan and free of essential oils, silicones and fragrance. Packed with peptides, growth factors, amino acids and pygmy water lily, it’s formulated to quench thirsty skin leaving you with a smooth, plump, bouncy complexion. Basically a recipe for youthful-looking skin.

What we like: Both testers of this moisturizer ranked it the best of all the ones they tried. While both describe their skin as combination with an oily t-zone, one remarks having super sensitive and acne-prone skin. According to one tester, “it’s scentless, the texture is lightweight, doubles as a primer for makeup, absorbs quickly and leaves my skin looking supple and glowy, and feeling super hydrated.” Overall, this cream is for someone who wants lightweight, gel-cream consistency that will leave your skin feeling hydrated throughout the day.

What we don’t like: While one tester thought the pump applicator on the tub was an added bonus to quickly, easily release the product, another believed it made it hard to control how much product you release — especially for a pricey product like this one. We found that if you end up with too much product, you can spend a while rubbing it into the skin. A little goes a long way.

Best face moisturizer for combination skin: Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream ($68; sephora.com, tatcha.com, amazon.com)

Sephora Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

Why you should buy it: It goes without saying that Tatcha offers some of our favorite skin care products, period — so we weren’t surprised one of its moisturizers topped our list. The brand’s Dewy Skin Cream “feeds skin with plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow.” It’s heavy enough to quell dry patches, but light enough to not make you overly oily.

About the formula: Japanese purple rice, Okinawa algae blend, hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts are the stars of this formula. These ingredients come together to protect the skin barrier against pollution and stress, soften and nourish the skin, as well as helping the skin retain moisture. We thought the formula was “rich and creamy with a gel-like consistency,” meaning it’ll work to combat dryness without weighing the skin down or making it overly oily — especially someone with combination skin. New York-based licensed esthetician and skin care expert Sean Garrette says he “loves this one. It’s very nourishing and makes the skin supple and moisturized.”

What we like: We found that this purple-hued moisturizer “sinks into skin beautifully” and “feels refreshing” leaving us with a radiant dolphin-skin finish. The Dewy Skin Cream is a well-balanced option, with a fresh scent that’s not overwhelming at all.

What we don’t like: Although fragrance is not necessarily a bad thing, this is scented so it may not be a safe bet for those with sensitive skin. “Those with sensitive skin should approach scent with caution,” says Love. “Test the product on the lateral face right in front of the ear before using it on the entire face.” Additionally, one of our testers found that this left her skin feeling sticky — a feeling that went away over time, but made it difficult to layer on primers or makeup in the morning. Because of this, she preferred to use it exclusively during her at night skin care routine. Again, the price of this moisturizer is concerning.

Best face moisturizer for oily skin: Belief True Cream Aqua Bomb ($38; sephora.com, ulta.com)

Sephora Belief True Cream Aqua Bomb

Why you should buy it: With a name like Aqua Bomb, you surely expect this moisturizer by Belief to quench your skin’s thirst — and luckily, it does not disappoint. According to the brand, it’s formulated to provide a 70% increase in your skin’s hydration level, leaving you with smooth and supple skin. This kind of lightweight nourishment makes it ideal for oily skin.

About the formula: Belief’s True Cream Aqua Bomb is practically weightless, described as a water-based gel-cream. “This formula delivers hydrating glycerin and hyaluronic acid in a light-weight gel formula that will not weigh down skin,” says Love. Garrette agrees, and says that he recommends this a lot to his oily-skin clients.

What we like: “Loved the texture of this one, and it also felt cool to the touch when you put it on,” says one of our testers who thought it “left [her] skin feeling moisturized and nourished 12 hours later.” Although it is rather thick, we found it absorbed pretty quickly. Better yet: while testing the Aqua Bomb, one tester saw a noticeable difference in skin texture after just a few uses.

What we don’t like: The scent of this moisturizer might be a deterrent, for sure. We thought the scent was strong, but not in an overwhelming way. Even though it did not cause irritation for our testers, we caution against this one if you have sensitive skin.

Best face moisturizer for acne-prone skin: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer ($52; sephora.com, ulta.com, dermstore.com)

Sephora Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Why you should buy it: There are few moisturizers in the beauty industry as acclaimed as the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench moisturizer. It’s that good at nourishing the skin with the hydration it needs without weighing it down (leading to more breakouts), and according to the brand, designed to leave “a silky, hydrated and more youthful-looking appearance.”

About the formula: “​​I actually think this is a great moisturizer not only for acne prone skin, but also oily and combination. This has a great balance of ceramides, fatty acids, and hydrating ingredients,” says Garrette. The texture is arguably the star here, a fabulous whipped, fluffy, cloud-like formula. It contains concentrated 30% hyaluronic acid complex to help your skin draw in the moisture it needs.

What we like: One of our testers with sensitive, oily-combination skin said her skin felt drenched, like she splashed her face with water, after using Water Drench. “Absolutely loved the texture of this moisturizer, and felt a genuine difference in my skin’s plumpness and moisture level after using it, even hours later. It’s unscented too, which is key for my more acne-prone skin,” says one of our testers. We also found that a little goes a long way, so the tub will last you a while.

What we don’t like: Although it is rather lightweight, sometimes we experienced pilling when layered on top of other products, specifically retinols, AHAs or BHAs. To avoid this, we found ourselves reaching for it more at night.