Blankets are a dime a dozen, but when you find one you truly love, it becomes an everyday staple that brings you comfort, coziness and a feeling of safety. That goes double for weighted blankets — especially the thoughtfully made ones. It’s really no wonder, then, that Bearaby’s weighted blankets have collectively earned thousands of 5-star reviews from buyers who say they “can’t live without [them].”
Unlike most other weighted blanket brands on the market, Bearaby does things a little differently: For one, the company uses only sustainable, planet-kind materials that secure a better future for us all. For another, each blanket (no matter the collection) has a chunky knit appearance that’s way more stylish than your standard quilted weighted blanket, so you’ll be proud to toss it over your accent chair or display it at the foot of your bed.
If you’ve never used a weighted blanket before, the science bears repeating — no pun intended. According to studies, weighted blankets reduce anxiety and help with insomnia because they encompass your body in a gentle weight that mimics the feeling of a hug. How? From a brain chemistry perspective, they boost serotonin (the happy hormone), decrease cortisol (the stress hormone) and prompt the release of melatonin (the hormone that helps you fall asleep).
As the days shorten and we head into the colder months, a weighted blanket may be a worthwhile addition to your self-care routine, as it can help to reduce autumn anxiety and minimize winter blues. That’s why Bearaby just launched seasonal shades for its Tree Napper and Velvet Napper collections, sold exclusively on Bearaby.com.
Fall Tree Napper
Cuddle up with Bearaby’s new Tree Napper collection this fall. It’s well suited for year-round hot sleepers, thanks to the silky-soft, moisture-wicking texture, which is made from 100% biodegradable TENCEL. (This material is derived from Eucalyptus-tree wood pulp, so it’s the most sustainable cooling weighted blanket on the market — especially since the manufacturing process uses 10 times less water than other fabrics.)
While the Tree Napper balances your body temperature all night long, it still elicits feelings of warmth with its fall-friendly color options: Woody hues like Maple, Mahogany, Cocoa and Ironbark bring a calming element to your living area or bedroom. This one comes in three weight options and retails for $269 (15 pounds), $279 (20 pounds) or $299 (25 pounds).
Winter Velvet Napper
Made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, the Velvet Napper has a velvety texture that’s both extremely soft and undeniably eco-friendly. (In addition to keeping you cozy and fast asleep on the coldest nights, each blanket also keeps 900 plastic bottles out of the ocean.) In other words, if you’re looking to create your very own cocoon of winter calm, this one is well worth the investment.
These newly released shades borrow inspiration from Mother Nature’s gemstones; winter hibernators can snuggle underneath colors like Sapphire, Tourmaline, Jade, Rose Quartz or Silver Topaz. It also comes in three weight options ($289 for 15 pounds, $299 for 20 pounds and $319 for 25 pounds), and reviewers rave that they experienced “amazing sleep” because “the tactile feel of the velvet is [so] comforting.”