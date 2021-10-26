The world has failed to keep its own climate promises, and the US is among G20 countries falling short

(CNN) Nearly 200 countries have pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis, but there is still a huge gap between what's been promised and what scientists say is needed, according to a report by the UN Environment Programme.

With just five days left until leaders meet at the UN's COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, dozens of nations have not yet officially updated their pledges to reduce emissions, as they are supposed to do under the rules of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Of the G20 countries, which account for 80% of the world's emissions, only six nations have formally increased their targets. The report also found that six G20 nations, including the United States, never met their older targets. The others were Canada, Australia, Brazil, South Korea and Mexico.

The planet has already warmed 1.2 degrees, scientists say . The latest set of global climate pledges, according to the report released Tuesday, fall far short of what's necessary to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — a critical threshold that scientists say the world should remain below.

The report found that new and updated pledges on emissions will only cut an additional 7.5% by 2030, but a 55% cut is needed to meet the goal of containing warming to 1.5 degrees.