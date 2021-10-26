Texas woman killed after a stolen big rig crashes into a mobile home

(CNN) A suspect in a reportedly stolen 18-wheeler is accused of jumping out of the moving truck moments before it crashed into a mobile home in Texas, killing a woman and injuring a man.

According to the Houston Police Department, a trucking company reported one of their trucks missing and was able to track the truck's location.

Patrol officers attempted to stop the truck, according to Houston Police Commander Michael Collins.

"Preliminary information suggests there was a brief pursuit. The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect did not stop," Collins said.

"The suspect bailed out of the moving vehicle" at an intersection, Collins said, sustaining some minor injuries.

Read More